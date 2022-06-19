Telemus Capital LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $420,100,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,992.55 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,376.77 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,046.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,999.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,142.44.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

