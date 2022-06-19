Telemus Capital LLC Invests $18.16 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 181,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 1.91% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.09.

