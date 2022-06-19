Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $808.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $909.05. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $608.88 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

