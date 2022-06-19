Tether Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $68.08 billion and approximately $65.77 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.24 or 0.01234000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00115024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00090663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036840 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,710,622,658 coins and its circulating supply is 68,173,229,691 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

