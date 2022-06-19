Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $150.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

