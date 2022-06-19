The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $252.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.82. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

