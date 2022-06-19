The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,943,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

