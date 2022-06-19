The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.
In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
