The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 50.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $266,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

