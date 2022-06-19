The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $346,865.00

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $875,097.00 and approximately $346,865.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.02292071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013387 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 102,363,418 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

