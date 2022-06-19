The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Up 26.8% in May

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastern in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $496,327. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EML stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. Eastern has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.94.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.
Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
