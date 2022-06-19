The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.