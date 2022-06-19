The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $206.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

