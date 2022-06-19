The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.