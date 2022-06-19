The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

NYSE SHW traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $222.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

