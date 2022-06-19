The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

