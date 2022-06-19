The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 117,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 21,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,330,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,382. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.