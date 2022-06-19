Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $197,400,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.31 and a 200 day moving average of $577.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.