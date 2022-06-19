Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Tilray stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC boosted its stake in Tilray by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

