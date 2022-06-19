Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

