Tornado Cash Price Reaches $17.85 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $17.85 or 0.00091587 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and $6.09 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.01977013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00094312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

