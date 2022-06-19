Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

Shares of TTC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. Toro has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,792 shares of company stock worth $1,076,143. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 125.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

