TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $51.30 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

