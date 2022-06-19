Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.70.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

