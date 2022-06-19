Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

NYSE:TT opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

