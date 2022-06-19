Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

TGS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $767.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

