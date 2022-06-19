TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02.

TSYHY stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

