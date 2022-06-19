Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,639 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.24% of Trip.com Group worth $33,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

