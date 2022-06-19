Truist Financial Cuts Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $31.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.