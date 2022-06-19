Truist Financial Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target to $18.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.