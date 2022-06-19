Truist Financial Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $87.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.57.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.