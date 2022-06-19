Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 402 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $6,488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,968,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

