Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 9,221,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

