Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP traded down $8.68 on Friday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,455,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,452. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

