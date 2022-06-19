Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.81 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

