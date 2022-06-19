Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $392,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $28.93. 28,779,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,947,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

