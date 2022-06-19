Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.34. 10,256,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,842. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

