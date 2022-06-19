Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($109.24) to £110 ($133.51) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.58) to £120 ($145.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.80) to £111 ($134.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.09. 8,372,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,818. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of -190.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.