Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 164 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after buying an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.47. 2,192,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

