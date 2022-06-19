Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 58 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average of $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

