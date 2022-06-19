Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 582 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,050 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Autodesk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

