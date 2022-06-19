Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,331.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

MRK stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

