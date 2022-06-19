Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

