Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 3,095 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Shares of GIS opened at $66.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

