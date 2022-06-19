Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,060 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

