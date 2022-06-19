Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 92 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

