Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 92 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.82. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

