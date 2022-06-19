Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

