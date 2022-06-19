Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TOUR stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.61.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.
About Tuniu (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
