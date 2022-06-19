Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.15. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

