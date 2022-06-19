UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €115.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($118.75) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

EPA DG opened at €85.01 ($88.55) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($72.44) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($92.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €90.53 and its 200-day moving average is €92.19.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

